$7,900+ tax & licensing
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2010 Toyota Corolla
AUTO,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
254,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9821680
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE9AC337606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$7900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2