2010 Toyota Corolla

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

AUTO,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2010 Toyota Corolla

AUTO,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

254,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821680
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE9AC337606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$7900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

