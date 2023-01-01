Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit

195,220 KM

Details Description Features

$23,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1681403736
  2. 1681403800
  3. 1681403842
  4. 1681403878
  5. 1681403912
  6. 1681403950
  7. 1681403987
  8. 1681404026
  9. 1681404061
  10. 1681404098
  11. 1681404132
  12. 1681404177
  13. 1681404224
  14. 1681404265
  15. 1681404313
  16. 1681404359
  17. 1681404412
  18. 1681404461
  19. 1681404501
  20. 1681404546
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9829406
  • Stock #: 3690
  • VIN: 1FTNE1YM2FKA31736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 195,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax , B/U Camera , Low Roof , 130 WB , Rear Wheel Drive ,off lease , well maintained ex fleet vehicle,  looks good and drives great and ready for work, priced to sell at $23850 including full certification, tax and licensing are extra. Financing Available for good and not so good credits.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 77,905 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 228,130 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit T-...
 195,220 KM
$23,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory