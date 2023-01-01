Menu
2016 Ford Transit

0 KM

Details Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

2016 Ford Transit

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200255
  • Stock #: 3712
  • VIN: 1FTYE9ZM9GKB26385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3712
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

