Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Transit

175,785 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1702067045
  2. 1702067040
  3. 1702067032
  4. 1702066976
  5. 1702066999
  6. 1702067048
  7. 1702067070
  8. 1702067068
  9. 1702066910
  10. 1702067026
  11. 1702066968
  12. 1702066987
  13. 1702067024
  14. 1702067012
  15. 1702067033
  16. 1702067004
  17. 1702067024
  18. 1702067071
  19. 1702067035
  20. 1702067066
  21. 1702067057
  22. 1702067021
  23. 1702067041
  24. 1702066874
  25. 1702066904
  26. 1702066812
  27. 1702066821
  28. 1702067071
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,785KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYR1YM2GKA81247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3759
  • Mileage 175,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van TRADESMAN C/V for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 RAM Cargo Van TRADESMAN C/V 157,927 KM $16,850 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159
2017 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159" WB 161,254 KM $27,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Ford Transit 120,276 KM $33,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit