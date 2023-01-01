Menu
2016 RAM ProMaster

149,546 KM

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 RAM ProMaster

2016 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof 136" WB

2016 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof 136" WB

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,546KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG3GE100966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 149,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax , High roof 136" Wheel Base, 3 passenger Cargo van, front wheel drive, priced to sell at $32950 including certification, tax and licensing are extra. Financing Available for good and not so good credits.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

