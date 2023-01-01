$32,950+ tax & licensing
$32,950
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2016 RAM ProMaster
2016 RAM ProMaster
2500 High Roof 136" WB
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,950
+ taxes & licensing
149,546KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9816808
- Stock #: 3691
- VIN: 3C6TRVCG3GE100966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 149,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax , High roof 136" Wheel Base, 3 passenger Cargo van, front wheel drive, priced to sell at $32950 including certification, tax and licensing are extra. Financing Available for good and not so good credits.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2