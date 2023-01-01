Menu
2019 Ford Transit

197,112 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Ford Transit

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

197,112KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631025
  • Stock #: 3720
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YV3KKA44466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 197,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth. Backup Camera, Clean CARFAX, Certified.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Remote Engine Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline/Natural Gas

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

