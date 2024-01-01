Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT, $16900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE,NO ACCIDENT,ONTARIO CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE,NO ACCIDENT,ONTARIO CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1726093766
  2. 1726093818
  3. 1726093868
  4. 1726093931
  5. 1726093970
  6. 1726094008
  7. 1726094047
  8. 1726094077
  9. 1726094128
  10. 1726094163
  11. 1726094866
  12. 1726094914
  13. 1726094965
  14. 1726095030
  15. 1726095093
  16. 1726095148
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE9LP005791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT, $16900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE,NO ACCIDENT,ONTARIO CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE,NO ACCIDENT,ONTARIO CAR,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 174,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Pilot EXL,DVD,8PASS,APPLE CARPLAY,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda Pilot EXL,DVD,8PASS,APPLE CARPLAY,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED 180,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot TOURING,NO ACCIDENT,1/OWNER,SERVICE REC,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Honda Pilot TOURING,NO ACCIDENT,1/OWNER,SERVICE REC,CERTIFIED 176,000 KM $20,890 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla