Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

160,407 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 11134408
  2. 11134408
  3. 11134408
  4. 11134408
  5. 11134408
  6. 11134408
  7. 11134408
  8. 11134408
  9. 11134408
  10. 11134408
  11. 11134408
  12. 11134408
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV0J6171950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 160,407 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 51,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Hornet GT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Dodge Hornet GT 18,276 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox