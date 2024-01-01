$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
160,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV0J6171950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,407 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
2018 Chevrolet Equinox