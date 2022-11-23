Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

79,125 KM

Details Features

$28,528

+ tax & licensing
$28,528

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$28,528

+ taxes & licensing

79,125KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9337453
  Stock #: 22-297A
  VIN: 3C4PDCGG2JT171067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE PEARL COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-297A
  • Mileage 79,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Driver Convenience Group
Rear Seat Video Group I
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Leather Seats w/Sport Mesh Inserts
Customer Preferred Package 28V
Granite Pearl Coat
Ontario Tire Tax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

