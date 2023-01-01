Menu
New and Used Mitsubishi RVR for Sale in Sarnia, ON

Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR SE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 172KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 172KMS*CERTIFIED
$9,995
+ tax & lic
172,131KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR GT for sale in London, ON

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

GT
$23,945
+ tax & lic
64,972KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$21,495
+ tax & lic
116,680KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT. for sale in London, ON

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.
Sale
$12,300
+ tax & lic
146,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2011 Mitsubishi RVR WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$9,500
+ tax & lic
197,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2019 Mitsubishi RVR EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$27,995
+ tax & lic
93,593KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR FWD H-SEATS LOW KM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

FWD H-SEATS LOW KM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$31,495
+ tax & lic
26,405KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT. for sale in London, ON

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.
Sale
$12,300
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

