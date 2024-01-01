$9,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Acura RDX
SH-AWD
2009 Acura RDX
SH-AWD
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
187,815KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TB18249A800151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2026
- Mileage 187,815 KM
Vehicle Description
187K, 2.3L I4, AWD, AT, BT, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Fully loaded, Honda quality, CarFax available, Moonroof, No rust, Heated seats, Steering wheel audio controls, Power seats, Memory seats, 6-CD changer, Auto Climate control, Intermittent wipers, Leather, Memory seats and much much more .
Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
HARD CARGO COVER
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.53 Axle Ratio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Powertrain
Center limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Boost gauge
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
1 SUBWOOFER
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
360 WATTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email AJS Auto Sales
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
Call Dealer
416-500-XXXX(click to show)
2009 Acura RDX