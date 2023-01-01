2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 3 , 9 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9848414

9848414 Stock #: 11999

11999 VIN: WDDGF81X09F252578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11999

Mileage 163,980 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.