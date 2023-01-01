$12,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2009 Porsche Cayenne
Tiptronic
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9815278
- Stock #: 0035
- VIN: WP1AA29P79LA00214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
V6! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACK UP CAMERA! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!
VERY CLEAN AND NICE BODY! 4 LIKE NEW TIRES! PREVIOUS US VEHICLE! NO ACCIDENT!
CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
