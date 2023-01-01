Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

300 C HEMI

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9596113
  Stock #: 0011
  VIN: 2C3CA6CT8AH178498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

300 C! HEMI! LOTS OF POWER! RWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! PUSH START! ALLOY CHROME RIMS!

PREMIUM SPEAKER! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICE!

BRAKES JUST DONE NOT LONG AGO! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH ! TWO COMPLETE SET TIRES ON RIMS!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

