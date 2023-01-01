$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2010 Chrysler 300
300 C HEMI
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9596113
- Stock #: 0011
- VIN: 2C3CA6CT8AH178498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
300 C! HEMI! LOTS OF POWER! RWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! PUSH START! ALLOY CHROME RIMS!
PREMIUM SPEAKER! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICE!
BRAKES JUST DONE NOT LONG AGO! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH ! TWO COMPLETE SET TIRES ON RIMS!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
