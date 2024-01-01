Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Highlander

177,000 MI

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Highlander

FWD 4dr V6 Limited (Natl)

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Highlander

FWD 4dr V6 Limited (Natl)

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1716656956
  2. 1716656958
  3. 1716656960
  4. 1716656963
  5. 1716656965
  6. 1716656968
  7. 1716656971
  8. 1716656973
  9. 1716656975
  10. 1716656977
  11. 1716656979
  12. 1716656981
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDYK3EH3CS070140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 183,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe 212,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2002 Toyota RAV4 234,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Highlander