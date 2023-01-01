Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Golf

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1684336300
  2. 1684336299
  3. 1684336299
  4. 1684336298
  5. 1684336300
  6. 1684336300
  7. 1684336299
  8. 1684336299
  9. 1684336299
  10. 1684336300
  11. 1684336299
  12. 1684336300
  13. 1684336300
  14. 1684336300
  15. 1684336300
  16. 1684336300
  17. 1684336299
  18. 1684336300
  19. 1684336300
  20. 1684336299
  21. 1684336342
  22. 1684336341
  23. 1684336343
  24. 1684336342
  25. 1684336343
  26. 1684336341
  27. 1684336342
  28. 1684336342
  29. 1684336342
  30. 1684336342
  31. 1684336342
  32. 1684336342
  33. 1684336342
  34. 1684336343
  35. 1684336342
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961127
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ3CW032036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory