2013 BMW X5

181,700 KM

$15,500

$15,500 + tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2013 BMW X5

2013 BMW X5

M Sport

2013 BMW X5

M Sport

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

181,700KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9555772
  Stock #: 0042
  VIN: 5UXZV4C58D0G51651

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 181,700 KM

Vehicle Description

X5! M SPORT PACKAGE! HEADUP DISPLAY! 20 INCH RIMS! PUSH START! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! BROWN LEATHER! POWER HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!

ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARING LIGHT ON! ALL HIGE WAY MIELAGE!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

