2014 Chevrolet Cruze...

$8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9528907

9528907 VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7117215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

