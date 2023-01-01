Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

143,000 KM

Details Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 9585001
  2. 9585001
  3. 9585001
  4. 9585001
  5. 9585001
  6. 9585001
  7. 9585001
  8. 9585001
  9. 9585001
  10. 9585001
  11. 9585001
  12. 9585001
  13. 9585001
  14. 9585001
  15. 9585001
  16. 9585001
  17. 9585001
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9585001
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7318742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2010 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 250,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 142,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 241,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory