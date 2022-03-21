2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8870819

8870819 Stock #: 197- WE FINANCE EVERYONE

197- WE FINANCE EVERYONE VIN: 2C4RDGDG8ER385124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 197- WE FINANCE EVERYONE

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Woodgrain Interior Trim Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.