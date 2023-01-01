Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

79,700 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Gs Hb

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Gs Hb

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

79,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560149
  • Stock #: 0028
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L79GM303293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,700 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL! HATCHBACK! GS! SPORT! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

HEATED SEAT! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! SKYACTIVE ENGINE! GOOD ON GAS WHILE POWERFULL!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 Gs...
 79,700 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X5 M Sport
 181,700 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series PR...
 163,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory