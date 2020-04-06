Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE| HEATED SEATS| CAM| SCREEN| BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE| HEATED SEATS| CAM| SCREEN| BLUETOOTH

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

  1. 4872567
  2. 4872567
  3. 4872567
  4. 4872567
  5. 4872567
  6. 4872567
  7. 4872567
  8. 4872567
  9. 4872567
  10. 4872567
  11. 4872567
  12. 4872567
  13. 4872567
  14. 4872567
  15. 4872567
  16. 4872567
  17. 4872567
  18. 4872567
  19. 4872567
  20. 4872567
  21. 4872567
  22. 4872567
  23. 4872567
  24. 4872567
  25. 4872567
Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,548KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4872567
  • Stock #: A4120
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7JC093141
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Accident free, reverse camera, touch screen,heated mirrors, steering assist, lane departure control, and moe.

Own this NO MONEY DOWN $60/week (only 4.99% APR for 84 months, O.A.C*). Known for comfort and gas saving.

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.

This FWD sedan comes with:

>Rear Camera
>Heated mirrors
>Scratch free exterior
>Clean interior
> Day time running lights
>Floor mats
>Power windows
>Power mirrors
>Cruise control
>Traction ON/OFF
>Lane departure alert
>Steering assist
>6” touch screen
>Bluetooth
>Auto head lights
>USB/AUX/CD

*PREVIOUSLY DAILY RENTAL
*Previously registered in Quebec

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From East Court Ford Lincoln

2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 6,569 KM
$46,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 35,906 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 74,370 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

East Court Ford Lincoln

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-292-XXXX

(click to show)

416-292-1171

Send A Message