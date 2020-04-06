2018 Toyota Corolla

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
416-292-1171
+ taxes & licensing
Accident free, reverse camera, touch screen,heated mirrors, steering assist, lane departure control, and moe.
Own this NO MONEY DOWN $60/week (only 4.99% APR for 84 months, O.A.C*). Known for comfort and gas saving.
Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.
Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.
We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.
This FWD sedan comes with:
>Rear Camera
>Heated mirrors
>Scratch free exterior
>Clean interior
> Day time running lights
>Floor mats
>Power windows
>Power mirrors
>Cruise control
>Traction ON/OFF
>Lane departure alert
>Steering assist
>6” touch screen
>Bluetooth
>Auto head lights
>USB/AUX/CD
*PREVIOUSLY DAILY RENTAL
*Previously registered in Quebec
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6