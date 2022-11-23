$27,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
XSE CVT
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
62,370KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9348163
- VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP004107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,370 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL
NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX
ONE OWNER
SUNROOF
LEATHER
NAVIGATION
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
