2020 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 3 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9348163

9348163 VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP004107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 62,370 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

