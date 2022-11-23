Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

62,370 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE CVT

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,370KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9348163
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP004107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,370 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL 
NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX 
ONE OWNER 
SUNROOF 
LEATHER 
NAVIGATION 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

