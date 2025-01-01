Menu
The 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD is an accident-free, very well-maintained vehicle with complete service records. It features premium leather seats, a sunroof, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort. Advanced safety and convenience come with Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Push-Button Start. This CR-V offers a smooth and reliable ride, loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a top-quality, well-equipped SUV.

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2021 Honda CR-V

135,000 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

12287604

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H47MH208457

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 208457
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

The 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD is an accident-free, very well-maintained vehicle with complete service records. It features premium leather seats, a sunroof, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort. Advanced safety and convenience come with Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Push-Button Start. This CR-V offers a smooth and reliable ride, loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a top-quality, well-equipped SUV.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2021 Honda CR-V