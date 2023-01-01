Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

0 KM

Details Features

$65,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

RST

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543370
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED4NZ106330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 152,422 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 144,999 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

905-587-XXXX

(click to show)

905-587-0911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory