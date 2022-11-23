Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Pathfinder for Sale in Scarborough, ON
Showing 1-50 of 75
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
$23,995
172,737KM
White
Clonsilla Auto Sales
Peterborough, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
Special Price Offer For This 7Passenger
$21,999
98,108KM
Black
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
Toronto, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD * 3.5 V6 * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Keyless Entry * Power Lift Gate * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Tr
$16,995
170,483KM
Gray
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
$19,900
185,229KM
White
Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
S CAM PARK-SENS 3-ZONE-CLIM
$29,998
81,905KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAMERA |
$38,980
49,616KM
Grey
Lockwood Kia
Oakville, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum.4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF
$15,900
159,000KM
Blue
HDO Cars Inc.
Mississauga, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD W/ Rearview Monitor, Heated Front Seats
$24,590
100,563KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD SL Premium Tech Package W/ Premium Tech Package, 360 Cam, Bose
$20,490
110,117KM
Blue
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr SL WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY
Sale
$21,498
160,000KM
Black
Topbillin Auto Sales
Vaughan, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
3.5L SV Rock Creek | BOXING WEEK SPECIAL!
$31,988
64,617KM
Pearl White
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Whitby, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
$24,795
71,848KM
Pearl White
Markham Acura
Markham, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech 4WD W/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start
$30,990
80,148KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM I NAVI I SUNROOF I 7PASS
$29,890
78,988KM
Blue
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
Concord, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum Certified!7Passenger!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!
$16,900
148,000KM
Grey
AutoMarket
Guelph, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
Hybrid WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$13,500
192,000KM
Grey
Redline Auto Sales
Mississauga, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
$57,586.99
10KM
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
$55,586.99
10KM
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
$58,411.99
10KM
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
PLATINUM 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED 7PSSNGR NAVI 360 CAMERA NAV HEAT/VENT LEATHER SEATS
$22,495
82,923KM
Brown
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech Sv Tech | Leather | 4x4 !!
$23,344
152,221KM
White
Oak-Land Ford
Oakville, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera
$21,998
106,662KM
Gray
Autotech Emporium
Mississauga, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD 7 Seater Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 360
$32,579
119,627KM
Pearl White
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4x4 7 Seater Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 360
$33,998
48,655KM
Magnetic Black
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Model, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, 6 Cylinder
$13,999
171,172KM
Grey
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
Toronto, ON
2013 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD SL $10,800 Certified
$10,800
233,700KM
Gold
Deals On Wheels
Peterborough, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
PLATINUM 4x4 CERTIFIED 7PSSNGR NAVI 360 CAMERA NAV HEAT/VENT LEATHER SEATS
$18,495
131,170KM
Silver
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4x4 Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 7 Seater 360
$33,599
65,912KM
Dark Green
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL,PANAROMIC ROOF,NAVIGATION,AWD,7 SEATER,CERTIFIED
$18,999
143,000KM
White
Ryder Motors Inc.
Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SV AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Heated Cloth Seats * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Cont
$28,995
115,099KM
White
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD Platinum Panoramic Roof R.Starter DVD
$24,995
132,572KM
Red
Manaf Auto Sales
Concord, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM | 4x4 | Nav | Leather | Backup Cam
$30,950
105,000KM
White
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL AWD Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/360 Camera/Leather
$21,995
150,000KM
Black
Dynasty Auto Selection
North York, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SV Tech Package
$27,995
97,762KM
White
Oakville Autos
Oakville, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum PKG Entertainment PKG SUNROOF with Skylight
$28,999
125,127KM
White
Nawab Motors
Brampton, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium Leather, Navi, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, & Much More!
$40,788
32,000KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech | Power seat | Blind Spot Monitor
$35,616
50,789KM
Black
401 Dixie Hyundai
Mississauga, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS, 7 Pass, Navigation, DVD,
$12,995
210,369KM
White
Oakville Autos
Oakville, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech Technology Package!
$31,999
82,990KM
Black
Red Hill Toyota
Hamilton, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum, 7-Seater, Navi, New Rear Brake Pads!
$43,995
CALL
Caspian Blue Metallic
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech Technology Package!
$42,999
26,722KM
Grey
Red Hill Toyota
Hamilton, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
S/AWD/7PASS/P.GROUP//CLEAN CAR FAX
Sale
$15,995
132,160KM
Grey
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON