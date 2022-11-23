Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Nissan Pathfinder for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-50 of 75
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$23,995
+ tax & lic
172,737KM
White
Clonsilla Auto Sales

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Special Price Offer For This 7Passenger for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Special Price Offer For This 7Passenger
$21,999
+ tax & lic
98,108KM
Black
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$55,018
+ tax & lic
99KM
Black
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD * 3.5 V6 * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Keyless Entry * Power Lift Gate * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Tr for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD * 3.5 V6 * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Keyless Entry * Power Lift Gate * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Tr
$16,995
+ tax & lic
170,483KM
Gray
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$19,900
+ tax & lic
185,229KM
White
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S CAM PARK-SENS 3-ZONE-CLIM for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S CAM PARK-SENS 3-ZONE-CLIM
$29,998
+ tax & lic
81,905KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder WG for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

WG
$32,295
+ tax & lic
48,026KM
401 Dixie Hyundai

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAMERA | for sale in Oakville, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAMERA |
$38,980
+ tax & lic
49,616KM
Grey
Lockwood Kia

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum.4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum.4X4, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF
$15,900
+ tax & lic
159,000KM
Blue
HDO Cars Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD W/ Rearview Monitor, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD W/ Rearview Monitor, Heated Front Seats
$24,590
+ tax & lic
100,563KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD SL Premium Tech Package W/ Premium Tech Package, 360 Cam, Bose for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD SL Premium Tech Package W/ Premium Tech Package, 360 Cam, Bose
$20,490
+ tax & lic
110,117KM
Blue
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SL WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY for sale in Vaughan, ON

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SL WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY
Sale
$21,498
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Black
Topbillin Auto Sales

Vaughan, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder 3.5L SV Rock Creek | BOXING WEEK SPECIAL! for sale in Whitby, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L SV Rock Creek | BOXING WEEK SPECIAL!
$31,988
+ tax & lic
64,617KM
Pearl White
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Markham, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV
$24,795
+ tax & lic
71,848KM
Pearl White
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech 4WD W/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech 4WD W/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start
$30,990
+ tax & lic
80,148KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL
$15,989
+ tax & lic
166,237KM
Bronze
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Oshawa, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM I NAVI I SUNROOF I 7PASS for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM I NAVI I SUNROOF I 7PASS
$29,890
+ tax & lic
78,988KM
Blue
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Certified!7Passenger!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Certified!7Passenger!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!
$16,900
+ tax & lic
148,000KM
Grey
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Hybrid WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$13,500
+ tax & lic
192,000KM
Grey
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$57,586.99
+ tax & lic
10KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$55,586.99
+ tax & lic
10KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$58,411.99
+ tax & lic
10KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED 7PSSNGR NAVI 360 CAMERA NAV HEAT/VENT LEATHER SEATS for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

PLATINUM 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED 7PSSNGR NAVI 360 CAMERA NAV HEAT/VENT LEATHER SEATS
$22,495
+ tax & lic
82,923KM
Brown
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech Sv Tech | Leather | 4x4 !! for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech Sv Tech | Leather | 4x4 !!
$23,344
+ tax & lic
152,221KM
White
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera
$21,998
+ tax & lic
106,662KM
Gray
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 7 Seater Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 360 for sale in Maple, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD 7 Seater Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 360
$32,579
+ tax & lic
119,627KM
Pearl White
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4x4 7 Seater Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 360 for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4x4 7 Seater Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 360
$33,998
+ tax & lic
48,655KM
Magnetic Black
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SV Model, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, 6 Cylinder for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Model, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, 6 Cylinder
$13,999
+ tax & lic
171,172KM
Grey
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD SL $10,800 Certified for sale in Peterborough, ON

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD SL $10,800 Certified
$10,800
+ tax & lic
233,700KM
Gold
Deals On Wheels

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$19,995
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
Black
Empire Motorz

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM 4x4 CERTIFIED 7PSSNGR NAVI 360 CAMERA NAV HEAT/VENT LEATHER SEATS for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

PLATINUM 4x4 CERTIFIED 7PSSNGR NAVI 360 CAMERA NAV HEAT/VENT LEATHER SEATS
$18,495
+ tax & lic
131,170KM
Silver
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4x4 Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 7 Seater 360 for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4x4 Navi Blind Spot Remote Start 7 Seater 360
$33,599
+ tax & lic
65,912KM
Dark Green
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL,PANAROMIC ROOF,NAVIGATION,AWD,7 SEATER,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL,PANAROMIC ROOF,NAVIGATION,AWD,7 SEATER,CERTIFIED
$18,999
+ tax & lic
143,000KM
White
Ryder Motors Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Heated Cloth Seats * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Cont for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Heated Cloth Seats * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Cont
$28,995
+ tax & lic
115,099KM
White
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD Platinum Panoramic Roof R.Starter DVD for sale in Concord, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD Platinum Panoramic Roof R.Starter DVD
$24,995
+ tax & lic
132,572KM
Red
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM | 4x4 | Nav | Leather | Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM | 4x4 | Nav | Leather | Backup Cam
$30,950
+ tax & lic
105,000KM
White
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

$55,998
+ tax & lic
15,725KM
White
Downtown Hyundai

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/360 Camera/Leather for sale in North York, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/360 Camera/Leather
$21,995
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Black
Dynasty Auto Selection

North York, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL
$20,888
+ tax & lic
95,000KM
White
Royal Fine Motors

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SV Tech Package for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech Package
$27,995
+ tax & lic
97,762KM
White
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum PKG Entertainment PKG SUNROOF with Skylight for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum PKG Entertainment PKG SUNROOF with Skylight
$28,999
+ tax & lic
125,127KM
White
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Brampton, ON

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL
$14,995
+ tax & lic
112,000KM
White
Empire Motorz

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium Leather, Navi, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium Leather, Navi, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, & Much More!
$40,788
+ tax & lic
32,000KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech | Power seat | Blind Spot Monitor for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech | Power seat | Blind Spot Monitor
$35,616
+ tax & lic
50,789KM
Black
401 Dixie Hyundai

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS, 7 Pass, Navigation, DVD, for sale in Oakville, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS, 7 Pass, Navigation, DVD,
$12,995
+ tax & lic
210,369KM
White
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech Technology Package! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech Technology Package!
$31,999
+ tax & lic
82,990KM
Black
Red Hill Toyota

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum, 7-Seater, Navi, New Rear Brake Pads! for sale in Clarington, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum, 7-Seater, Navi, New Rear Brake Pads!
$43,995
+ tax & lic
CALL
Caspian Blue Metallic
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SV for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SV
Sale
$20,499
+ tax & lic
143,500KM
Black
Top Tier Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech Technology Package! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech Technology Package!
$42,999
+ tax & lic
26,722KM
Grey
Red Hill Toyota

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S/AWD/7PASS/P.GROUP//CLEAN CAR FAX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S/AWD/7PASS/P.GROUP//CLEAN CAR FAX
Sale
$15,995
+ tax & lic
132,160KM
Grey
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON