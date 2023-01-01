$49,997+ tax & licensing
$49,997
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Dodge Ram
2004 Dodge Ram
SRT-10 1500
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$49,997
+ taxes & licensing
83,939KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025256
- Stock #: D8319
- VIN: 3D3HA16H94G209152
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,939 KM
This 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 is for sale today.
This Regular Cab pickup has 83,939 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Driver's Power Seat, Drop In Bedliner, Alloy Wheels, Viper Powered, 8.3l V10, Accident Free.
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Accident Free
Manual
Driver's Power Seat
Drop In Bedliner
Viper Powered
8.3L V10
Standard Cab
