2004 Dodge Ram

$49,997 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 9 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10025256

10025256 Stock #: D8319

D8319 VIN: 3D3HA16H94G209152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 83,939 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Accident Free Manual Driver's Power Seat Drop In Bedliner Viper Powered 8.3L V10 Standard Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.