2004 Dodge Ram

83,939 KM

$49,997

+ tax & licensing
$49,997

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2004 Dodge Ram

2004 Dodge Ram

SRT-10 1500

2004 Dodge Ram

SRT-10 1500

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$49,997

+ taxes & licensing

83,939KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10025256
  Stock #: D8319
  VIN: 3D3HA16H94G209152

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 10-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 83,939 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Driver's Power Seat, Drop In Bedliner, Alloy Wheels!

This 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 is for sale today.

This Regular Cab pickup has 83,939 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Driver's Power Seat, Drop In Bedliner, Alloy Wheels, Viper Powered, 8.3l V10, Accident Free.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Accident Free
Manual
Driver's Power Seat
Drop In Bedliner
Viper Powered
8.3L V10
Standard Cab

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

