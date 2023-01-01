$23,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited 4WD 4dr Sahara Heated Front Seats Cruise Control
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
179,453KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEGXEL149777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16735
- Mileage 179,453 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
