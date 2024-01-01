$21,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
250 Bluetec **LOW KMS**
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
250 Bluetec **LOW KMS**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
65,394KM
Used
VIN WDCGG0EB4EG223896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,394 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 66,000 KMS !! DIESEL 4MATIC !! REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, DUAL SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, 20-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is for sale today.
With a rugged and muscular exterior, this GLK clearly exudes strong off road capabilities although in reality it is a composed vehicle that has excellent on road behavior and car like manners. A high end cabin and impressive fuel economy adds to the already spectacular rating as a crossover SUV that is suited to all road conditions and environments.This low mileage SUV has just 65,394 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class