Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Fit

136,837 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

EX-L, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

EX-L, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloys

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1690379905
  2. 1690379904
  3. 1690379741
  4. 1690379741
  5. 1690379741
  6. 1690379740
  7. 1690379740
  8. 1690379741
  9. 1690379740
  10. 1690379740
  11. 1690379741
  12. 1690379739
  13. 1690379740
  14. 1690379741
  15. 1690379739
  16. 1690379741
  17. 1690379740
  18. 1690379739
  19. 1690379741
  20. 1690379740
  21. 1690379763
  22. 1690379763
  23. 1690379763
  24. 1690379763
  25. 1690379762
  26. 1690379763
  27. 1690379763
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,837KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228449
  • Stock #: 103822
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H88FM103822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nice, Rare Model, 4cyl, Auto, EX-L, Loaded, Leather, Push Button Start, Navigation, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Camera, Alloy Wheels, P. Sunroof, Heated Seats, New Tires and Brakes, Only 136,837 Kms, Asking $17,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2015 Honda Fit EX-L,...
 136,837 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 179,023 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 144,492 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory