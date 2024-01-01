$12,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR AUTO GL
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW Mileage - Clean CarFax - ONE OWNER - 4 Cyl. - 2.0L - FWD - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully loaded, navigation system touch screen, back camera and much more. Excellent on Gas
Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed. NEW TIRES
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.
One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.
Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX
THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.
PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Trade-in's are welcome.
AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.
Please CALL at 519-990-9988 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Nation Car Sales
226-246-2429