LOW Mileage - Clean CarFax - ONE OWNER - 4 Cyl. - 2.0L - FWD - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully loaded, navigation system touch screen, back camera and much more.  Excellent on Gas

Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.  NEW TIRES

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Trade-ins are welcome.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.

Please CALL at 519-990-9988 for further information.

2014 Hyundai Tucson

127,000 KM

Details Description

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR AUTO GL

2014 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR AUTO GL

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
VIN KM8JT3AF3EU894247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage - Clean CarFax - ONE OWNER - 4 Cyl. - 2.0L - FWD - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully loaded, navigation system touch screen, back camera and much more.  Excellent on Gas


Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.  NEW TIRES


This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.


One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.


Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.


WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX


THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.


PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE


Trade-in's are welcome.


AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.


Please CALL at 519-990-9988 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-XXXX

226-246-2429

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2014 Hyundai Tucson