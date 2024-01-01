$21,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar F-PACE
20d R-Sport
2017 Jaguar F-PACE
20d R-Sport
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,748KM
VIN SADCL2BN4HA887444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Jaguar F-Pace is for sale today.
This F-Pace takes the pure Jaguar DNA of legendary performance, handling and luxury. Then it adds space and practicality. Technologically advanced to the core, this F-Pace is the most practical Jaguar sports vehicle. It combines enhanced driving exhilaration with adeptness. All enhanced by technologies that improve your driving experience and keep you connected. It has the capability for every road and the capacity for every day. This F-Pace is a Jaguar for you, a Jaguar for your family. This SUV has 163,748 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-Pace's trim level is 20d R-Sport. The R-Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this luxury SUV. It comes with an R-Sport body kit, adaptive LED headlights, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, a sliding panoramic roof, aluminum wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, Meridian premium audio, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2017 Jaguar F-PACE