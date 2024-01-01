$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,183KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB4JT211604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 75,183 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is North. The North edition of this Jeep Compass offers a nice blend of features and value in a versatile crossover. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and an audio aux jack, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, heated power mirrors, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB4JT211604.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
