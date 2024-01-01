Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b> With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. Whether youre zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where youre going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 55,689 kms. Its white;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Cruzes trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$145.22</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

55,689 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,689KM
Used
VIN 1G1BE5SM4K7147531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White;jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 75161
  • Mileage 55,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!



With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 55,689 kms. It's white;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Heated Seats| Aluminum Wheels| LED Lights| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Rear View Camera| Cruise Control| Power Mirrors| Teen Driver Technology| Remote Keyless Entry| 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 55,689 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 83,722 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Jeep Liberty Sport 218,885 KM $4,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze