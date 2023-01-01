$26,498+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Fit
EX
2019 Honda Fit
EX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
19,419KM
Used
VIN 3HGGK5H79KM101644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,419 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Honda Fit is for sale today.
The 2019 Honda Fit has super-sporty styling to go along with its unmatched versatility and fun-to-drive attitude. Add in Honda's legendary handling and this is a ride you'll want to brag about. This Honda Fit features impressive fuel consumption, 60/40 split rear Magic Seats that'll free up 1,492 litres of cargo space, while providing a sophisticated ride and high quality feel.This hatchback has 19,419 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 F DOHC 16V engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Honda Fit