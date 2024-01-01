$39,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$39,498
+ taxes & licensing
66,000KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8FW2LGC11086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 360 Camera, Evasion Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Fog Lights, 4G LTE
This 2020 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 66,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 318HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features unique aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, distance pacing cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring evasion assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automated emergency braking, a proximity key, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8FW2LGC11086.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Ford Explorer