<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Elevate your daily drives with the sophisticated 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GX. This sleek crossover SUV packs a punch with a suite of premium features:</p><ul><li>Backup camera for confident maneuvering</li><li>HD radio for crystal-clear entertainment</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start for seamless access</li><li>Blind spot monitoring to keep you aware of your surroundings</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The CX-3 GX delivers the perfect blend of style and substance. Its spacious 5-passenger cabin and durable hardtop design offer exceptional comfort and protection, while thoughtful touches like power windows, mirrors, and adjustable steering ensure a personalized driving experience. Plus, with efficient air conditioning and a rear defogger, youll stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This versatile crossover is a game-changer for busy professionals and growing families alike. With its agile handling, ample cargo space, and advanced safety tech, the CX-3 GX elevates every errand, commute, and road trip. Elevate your driving experience - get behind the wheel of the 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GX today.</p>

2020 Mazda CX-3

152,000 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-3

2020 Mazda CX-3

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKDB78L1465878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your daily drives with the sophisticated 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GX. This sleek crossover SUV packs a punch with a suite of premium features:

  • Backup camera for confident maneuvering
  • HD radio for crystal-clear entertainment
  • Keyless entry and push-button start for seamless access
  • Blind spot monitoring to keep you aware of your surroundings

The CX-3 GX delivers the perfect blend of style and substance. Its spacious 5-passenger cabin and durable hardtop design offer exceptional comfort and protection, while thoughtful touches like power windows, mirrors, and adjustable steering ensure a personalized driving experience. Plus, with efficient air conditioning and a rear defogger, you'll stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.

This versatile crossover is a game-changer for busy professionals and growing families alike. With its agile handling, ample cargo space, and advanced safety tech, the CX-3 GX elevates every errand, commute, and road trip. Elevate your driving experience - get behind the wheel of the 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GX today.

 

  *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2020 Mazda CX-3