2020 Mazda CX-3
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Elevate your daily drives with the sophisticated 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GX. This sleek crossover SUV packs a punch with a suite of premium features:
- Backup camera for confident maneuvering
- HD radio for crystal-clear entertainment
- Keyless entry and push-button start for seamless access
- Blind spot monitoring to keep you aware of your surroundings
The CX-3 GX delivers the perfect blend of style and substance. Its spacious 5-passenger cabin and durable hardtop design offer exceptional comfort and protection, while thoughtful touches like power windows, mirrors, and adjustable steering ensure a personalized driving experience. Plus, with efficient air conditioning and a rear defogger, you'll stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.
This versatile crossover is a game-changer for busy professionals and growing families alike. With its agile handling, ample cargo space, and advanced safety tech, the CX-3 GX elevates every errand, commute, and road trip. Elevate your driving experience - get behind the wheel of the 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GX today.
