$22,299 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 0 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9977450

9977450 Stock #: 3122B

3122B VIN: 1FMCU0GDXJUD52325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 73,015 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.