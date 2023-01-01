2020 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 1 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9774289

9774289 Stock #: 101293

101293 VIN: 3C6JR7DTXLG139633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 53,155 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.