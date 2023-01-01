Menu
2021 Ford Escape

28,902 KM

$41,848

+ tax & licensing
$41,848

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$41,848

+ taxes & licensing

28,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9968408
  Stock #: 3258A
  VIN: 1FMCU9DZ2MUB36509

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3258A
  • Mileage 28,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
2.5L iVCT, eCVT, AWD, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front & Rear Silver Skid Plates, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated ActiveX Material Sport Contour Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Neutral Towing Capability, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Elite Package, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.


AWD
eCVT 2.5L iVCT
Agate Black Metallic
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

