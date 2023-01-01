Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sorento

90,884 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1674144416
  2. 1674144424
  3. 1674144439
  4. 1674144455
  5. 1674144461
  6. 1674144470
  7. 1674144475
  8. 1674144483
  9. 1674144488
  10. 1674144494
  11. 1674144499
  12. 1674144505
  13. 1674144512
  14. 1674144517
  15. 1674144523
  16. 1674144528
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

90,884KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9500743
  • Stock #: 362804
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA57JG362804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 362804
  • Mileage 90,884 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2018 Kia Sorento LX V6
 90,884 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla CE
 136,306 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 186,972 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory