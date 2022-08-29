$36,999+ tax & licensing
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew CREW WITH LEATHER!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
69,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9208339
- Stock #: 6766R
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG5LR180002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 69,365 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED CREW ! STOW AND GO, HEATED LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9