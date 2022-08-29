Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

69,365 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew CREW WITH LEATHER!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew CREW WITH LEATHER!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 9208339
  2. 9208339
  3. 9208339
  4. 9208339
  5. 9208339
  6. 9208339
  7. 9208339
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9208339
  • Stock #: 6766R
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5LR180002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 69,365 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED CREW ! STOW AND GO, HEATED LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2018 Mazda CX-3 GT C...
 30,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord LX
 89,470 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra 1...
 0 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory