Menu
Account
Sign In
<br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2023 Toyota Highlander

18,133 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Highlander

Limited SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Highlander

Limited SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11113810
  2. 11113810
  3. 11113810
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH8PS0310X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,133 KM

Vehicle Description








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 91,207 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jaguar F-PACE P250 S for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 Jaguar F-PACE P250 S 9,058 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus RX 350 Fsport Package for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 Lexus RX 350 Fsport Package 26,085 KM $52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Highlander