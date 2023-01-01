$9,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Sienna
CE*7 PASS*219 KMS*NO ACCIDENTS*CLEAN CARFAX*CERT*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 219,828 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Toyota Sienna CE**7 Passenger**Excellent Condition**Drives Great**219 KMS**No Accidents**Clean Carfax**1 Year Extended Warranty Included**2 Sets of Keys**Power Windows*Power Mirrors*Traction Control*Cruise Control*Air Conditioning*
Buy with Confidence
Safety $9995+tax+lic
1 Year Extended Warranty Included in Price
$750 PER CLAIM
$100 DEDUCTIBLE
Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case/4x4,Differential,Turbo/Supercharger, Roadside Coverage, Trip Interruption,
Call us for more details
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Features
Yam Global Auto Sales
519-268-7779