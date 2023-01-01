Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Prius

170,114 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Prius

2015 Toyota Prius

HB Leather-Navi-Backup Cam-Heat Seats-Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Prius

HB Leather-Navi-Backup Cam-Heat Seats-Bluetooth

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,114KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539944
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU7F1901250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle, Hybrid, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Push start, Leather Interior , Heated seats, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control,  Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...a4tuJiJ5HtiN4+p Price $19,995 + applicable taxes (special price - price reduced )  VEHICLE OPTIONS:Leather InteriorNavigation SystemBackup CameraPower SeatHeated SeatBluetoothalloy wheels Push StartKeyless entry Cold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, all included , Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662 Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2015 Toyota Prius HB...
 170,114 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord To...
 60,568 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 146,804 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory