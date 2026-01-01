$27,010+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT
Location
Honda of Thornhill
88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
905-695-8888
$27,010
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
99,865KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZGGXKH592129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # R01274A
- Mileage 99,865 KM
Vehicle Description
**The online price includes a $1000 financing credit. For cash purchases, an additional $1000 dollars will be added to the price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats
ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Surround Sound
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System w/ATX Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Dodge Performance Pages Integrated Centre Stack Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21B SXT AWD -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com...
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler Fog Lamps Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Black Noise Aluminum Leather-Wrapped Perforated Steering Wheel Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Honda of Thornhill
88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
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905-695-XXXX(click to show)
$27,010
+ taxes & licensing>
Honda of Thornhill
905-695-8888
2019 Dodge Challenger