All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

112,724 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,724KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC2JG402271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,724 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Premium Audio
4x4
ON-STAR
Automatic
Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519682XXXX

5196822634

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500