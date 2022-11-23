2018 Ford Focus

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 3 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9382627

9382627 Stock #: 23002A

23002A VIN: 1FADP3M20JL274072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,305 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.85 Axle Ratio Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P215/50R17 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.