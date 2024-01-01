Menu
<p>CERTIFED</p>

2017 Ford Focus

81,900 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC

2017 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3R4XHL334816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2017 Ford Focus