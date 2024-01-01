Menu
5 Sped Manual, Clean Carfax !! No damage, FWD, Low Km, Coupe, certified, and more……. Great No damage 2009 ford Focus SE FWD 2 door Cheap on gas a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services . 2009 Ford Focus SE 2.0L engine. It has ONLY 144173 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition! Asking price is $6495 +HST & LICEINSE PRICE INCLUDE, Safety & Carfax and more.... Car options: "No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, 5 speed manual transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Alarm system " Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car! We are located at 2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0 For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions

2009 Ford Focus

144,173 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Focus

2dr Cpe

2009 Ford Focus

2dr Cpe

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

144,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP32N59W175689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,173 KM

Vehicle Description

RH Auto Sales & Services

2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Rhautosales.ca

5 Sped Manual, Clean Carfax !! No damage, FWD, Low Km, Coupe, certified, and more……. Great No damage 2009 ford Focus SE FWD 2 door Cheap on gas a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services

. 2009 Ford Focus SE 2.0L engine. It has ONLY 144173 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!

Asking price is $6495 +HST & LICEINSE PRICE INCLUDE, Safety & Carfax and more....

Car options: “No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, 5 speed manual transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Alarm system ” Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services and enjoy a test drive for your favorite car!

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2009 Ford Focus